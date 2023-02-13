Athlete Spotlight: James Wood swimmer Allie Swiger

James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle
Parents: Dan and Jessica Swiger
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: How can I push myself both individually and with my teammates. We're a very close-knit group, which makes it fun.
Most memorable moment in swimming: This past year, there was one practice where we had to swim 10 50(-meter repetitions) at race pace. It was a very big bonding experience. We were blasting music, and [head] Coach [Jessica] Barr gave us kind of a really inspirational speech. It just got us closer together as a team.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: When I was a freshman, we had to do this drill where we swam the width of the pool. We weren't supposed to come up. We were supposed to go the whole way underwater. I accidentally came up too early and hit my head on the lane line. I had a bloody nose in front of the whole team, so everyone was a bit concerned, but I was OK.
Most difficult moment in swimming: This season I had to swim the 200 IM a few times for the first time, which is pretty challenging. I feel like I'm pretty good at all the strokes individually, but putting them together was harder for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Both of my swim coaches (Barr and assistant coach Amanda Fordyce); I see them a lot in a competitive setting, but they're both people I look up to a lot. It would be nice to talk to them just about life outside of a competitive setting. And Malala Yousafzai; she's an activist that I've always followed and admired. She's very active for women to get an equal education. She started being a women's activist when she was younger than I am now, so I think that's pretty cool.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammate, Lauren Masters. (The Winchester Star Girls' Swimmer of the Year in 2022 was a state runner-up in the 50 free and 100 free last year will swim for Old Dominion University next year.) I've been friends with her my whole life, and I've always really admired how hard she works, and how much she values her health and athleticism. She's come a huge way from when we were younger.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Bonnie Bennett from Apple Pie Ridge Elementary. I had her in fifth grade. She was very connective. I've stayed in touch with her throughout the years, so it's kind of been cool to go back and connect with her.
Favorite athlete: My teammate, Ashlynn Stacy
Favorite sports team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Favorite movie: “Dinner for Schmucks”
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: “Family Ties” by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Favorite food: Chicken pad thai
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mushrooms
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year university and major in nursing, and then go on to become a nurse practitioner. I just find anatomy very interesting. I've always wanted to do a job with purpose, and nursing is kind of taking care of people and helping them feel more comfortable.
