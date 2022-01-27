James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 fly and 400/500 freestyle
Parents: Heather and Christopher Snapp
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: The competition. I really love the meets. It’s a good way to bond with the teammates.
Most memorable moment in swimming: At the hotel during states sophomore year [in Richmond], the swim team played hide and seek in the hotel.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: Just recently, I went down for my start for the 500 free. My foot slipped, and I went into the pool sideways really deep.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Coming back swimming a real season this year has been a struggle because I keep comparing my times to what they were before the pandemic. I had to take a long break from swimming, so coming back and trying to be where I was two, three years ago, is difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great-grandmother Ethel; she passed away when I was 5 or 6. I think it would be really awesome to catch up with her again. I was so little, but she was always a lot of fun to be around. She told really really great stories, and she would always play with me. I never got to ask her about her experiences, but she lived through World War II, and I would love to get her account of that. The singer Ella Fitzgerald; I’d love to talk to her about her style and her life, because it’s an amazing story. And the mathematician Alan Turing; he solved the enigma code in World War II, giving us clues to where the Germans were going. I would love to know what went through his mind and hear what he had to say, because he was a really impressive individual.
Biggest athletic influence: Just my team. They push me and give me that competitive drive to be better and try and go fast and win for the team.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Melissa Legge Mauck. She’s the choir director of James Wood High School. She’s really supported me and pushed me through singing. She’s helped me build confidence. She’s always been there. She’s a great teacher.
Favorite movie: “Apocalypto”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Undecided” by Ella Fitzgerald
Favorite food: Curry
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Caviar
Plans after high school: I’m planning to finish my credits at LFCC and transfer into a four-year university. I’m thinking about a major in psychology. I love looking at a person’s mind and figuring out why they did what they did, what caused them to make the decisions in their family life. What happened when they were younger and throughout their life to cause them to do what they did.
