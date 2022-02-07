Athlete Spotlight: James Wood swimmer Reagan Kite

James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle
Parents: Sarah and Corey Kite
Hometown: Gore
What do you love about swimming?: I really enjoy spending time with the team, and I love the feeling of before you go into a race. There’s the adrenaline you have before it.
Most memorable moment in swimming: When I was a freshman on the team, we went inside James Wood one day because we couldn’t do conditioning outside, and we played hide and seek inside the school. That was just really fun.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: When I was in ninth grade, we were in a 400 free relay, and I had another two laps to do. One of my buddies, he jumped right on top of me, and we were [disqualified]. We all just kind of looked at each other and laughed about it. We still laugh and talk about it today.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Last year, everything with COVID that happened. There was an extra-long gap between swim seasons. The start of last year, I really felt kind of behind, and practice was a lot more difficult for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Wayne; he passed away a little while ago. I’d like to go have dinner with him and just have some conversations with him, and just be with him. Eric Clapton; I like to play guitar a lot, and he’s an inspiring and amazing player. I listen to all his stuff, and he’d be someone that I would love to talk about guitar and just music in general with him. And Quentin Tarantino; I love all his movies. He’s my all-time favorite director. I just think that he’s an interesting person with interviews I’ve seen him in. I just love how he is, how his movies are, and how his brain works.
Biggest athletic influence: David Goggins. He’s a guy who struggled with his weight, and he eventually got turned down to be a Navy SEAL. He decided to make a change with his body and with his mental state. He ended up becoming extremely fit and was with the Navy for a really long time. He ended up being a motivational person. Watching him talk and watching his videos helped me with swimming and whatever I’m doing athletically to really try and push myself.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Bryan] Newman. He was my seventh- and eighth-grade teacher for science at Frederick County Middle School. He would always try and push me throughout middle school. He was also my coach for wrestling, cross country and track in middle school, and he would push me throughout that and school-related things. He’s always made it clear he had my back. He had a certain way of teaching that I respected, whether it was school material or sports.
Favorite athlete: I just look up to some of the people on my swim teams.
Favorite team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Whiplash”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Stuffed green peppers
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college, and I think I want to study something relating to law. I just want to have a job where I can help people and I can be there. Whether that would be a lawyer or a police officer, something like that, I want to do something that I can help the people around me and make people feel safe and protected.
