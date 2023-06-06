Athlete Spotlight: James Wood tennis player Julia Taylor

Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls' tennis player Julia Taylor

The Winchester Star

James Wood High School 17-year-old junior

Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles

Parents: Jessica and Brian Taylor

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about tennis?: I love the competitiveness of the sport since it’s really just you out there on the court. I also love the mental game and seeing how far I can push myself in my matches and practices.

Most memorable moment in tennis: My freshman year when I first joined our team, because I had never played before and everyone was just super welcoming and supportive.

Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Pretty much anytime I’ve double-faulted on a serve or just missed a shot that was wide open.

Most difficult moment in tennis: This year. I injured my shoulder, which made it pretty hard to play sometimes. I was serving and my tendon popped out of place, and I missed two of our matches at the beginning of the season. I’m hoping that next year I could be back at 100 percent.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma Connie; she’s probably the person I look up to most in my life. [Former Metallica band member] Cliff Burton; because he’s one of my favorite bass players. And Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers; he’s also one of my favorite bass players.

Biggest athletic influences: My coaches and my teammates. I think they always push me harder, and I probably wouldn’t have grown this much without them.

Favorite teachers: Both my art teachers that I’ve had at James Wood, Ms. [Danielle] Snapp and Mr. [Richard] Moore. I think they both give good advice and are very helpful.

Favorite athlete: [Pro tennis player] Carlos Alcaraz

Favorite team: Duke men’s basketball

Favorite movie: “Black Swan”

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”

Favorite song: “Earth Blues” by Jimi Hendrix

Favorite food: Quesadillas

Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Pork chops

Plans after high school: I would love to be accepted to the University of Tennessee to pursue a career in architecture, and I would also love to be able to play tennis for them as well. I like the creativeness of architecture. I feel like you can connect with a lot of people through architecture.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

