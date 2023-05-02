Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' tennis player Scott Shepherd

Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys’ tennis player Scott Shepherd

 WALT MOODY/

The Winchester Star

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior

Sport: Tennis. Positions: No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles

Parents: Matthew and Nicole Shepherd

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about tennis?: Being on a team with other people, being able to cheer them on.

Most memorable moment in tennis: Just getting better as the years go on. I now coach tennis at [Frederick County] Parks & Rec and I was once in those classes. I work with a lot of different people, different ages and races, from 3 years old to 63 years old.

Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Probably when my team is very weird and I’m around them. We like to be loud when we should not be loud [during matches].

Most difficult moment in tennis: Just as the years go on, there’s more responsibilities put on myself as I go up in the numbers [in the lineup ladder]. I was first at [No.] 6 [in singles] and I’ve gone all the way up to [No.] 1 before.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Inventor and engineer] Nikola Tesla. He was one of the most intelligent people of all time. Taylor Fritz; he’s the No. 1 American male player right now for tennis. He seems like he’s got a good personality. I just like watching him on and off the court. And [actor] Robin Williams; he was just supposedly one of the nicest people in the world. I think it would be really nice to just talk to him.

Biggest athletic influence: [Former Millbrook tennis player] Christian Hellwig. He was one of my first coaches [with Parks & Rec]. He was my assistant coach for one year of high school [junior year] and he also shares a lot of interests with me. I look up to him a lot.

Favorite teacher: [James Wood’s] Mr. [Jimmy] Stewart. I had him my junior year for econ and finance. He made it fun, which is hard to do.

Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Ben Shelton

Favorite team: Boston Celtics

Favorite movie: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Favorite TV show: “Black Clover”

Favorite song: “GOATED” by Armani White

Favorite food: Twizzlers

Worst thing you’ve drank: Almond milk

Plans after high school: I’ve committed to JMU. I’m looking at singing there, maybe doing tennis, and I’m a exploratory major. I don’t have a major yet, but I’ll most likely have it very soon. Right now, I like studying science. [Studying] humans, really, whether it be anatomy, psychology.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.