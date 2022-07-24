Athlete Spotlight: James Wood tennis player Sydney Delawder

Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Jennifer and Brad Delawder. Hometown: Paw Paw, W.Va. (moved to Cross Junction six years ago)
What do you love about tennis?: I love that it’s you versus yourself. It’s more of a mental game.
Most memorable moment in tennis: My longest doubles match that I had. My partner [Charlotte Bass] and I fought so long and fought really hard. We beat Hedgesville in a tiebreak, 7-5,
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: When I fell and scraped my knee. I think it was against Kettle Run in a home match. I just kind of tripped over my own feet trying to get to a ball and my knees landed first.
Most difficult moment in tennis: The second match against Sherando when my serves were just not working with me. I got in my own head and that kind of lost me the match. I think if I would have kept a positive mindset I could have gotten out of that with a little bit better of a result.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Taylor Swift; I’ve listed to Taylor Swift my whole life, and I even listen to her songs before matches. Jennifer Aniston; I’ve just always admired her acting. I grew up watching “Friends.” And Brad Pitt; “Moneyball” was one one of the first movies I watched with him in it. I just love the way he acted in that movie.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He grew up playing multiple sports, and he was always raised my brother and I with such a good mindset through any sports that we’ve ever played.
Favorite teacher: My weight training teacher, Mr. [Jesse] Johnson. He always asks me about my matches and sympathizes with me. It was really easy to talk to him about weightlifting. I’m a big weightlifter. I live lifting weights. I just have so many things in common with him and he gave me lots of little tips that definitely helped me throughout the year.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Carlos Alcaraz
Favorite sports team: West Virginia University Mountaineers
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Enchanted” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Sushi rolls
Worst thing you’ve eaten: An extremely hot chicken wing
Plans after high school: I just want to take it season by season and I hope to progress as a I go. Hopefully, I can play in college. Right now, I want to be an athletic trainer. I started lifting weights when I was 12 years old, and my personal trainer Owen has helped me so much throughout the past four years. He has a big influence on me, and I would love to do what he does one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.