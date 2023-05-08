James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 800 meters, 4x400 and 4x800
Parents: Mauricia and Martin Angel
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track?: What I love most about track is getting the experience of having to race against other kids my age and being able to train with my friends while pushing each other to achieve our individual goals.
Most memorable moment in track: At the Wolverine Classic Track Invitational [in April] we got to race the 4x800 team for the first time since indoor states. We were all focused and stressed out about qualifying for states. But once we started the race we all knew what we had to do to be able to hit the states time of 10:04.55. First leg Lillian Lovelace started off the race strong, next was Lauren Thompson, and third leg was Ruby Ostrander, then it was my turn to get the handoff from Ruby. Once I got the baton I knew what I had to do to run a good race, so I chased down every girl I saw in front of me and passed them. We ended up finishing in first place with a states-qualifying time of 9:54:77.
Most embarrassing moment in track: When I got a cramp in one of my races, so I couldn’t run what I could normally run, but I still ran the best I could.That was at the East Coast meet in Lexington in January.
Most difficult moment in track: Trying to run the 4x800 [on Saturday] at [the] Dogwood [Track Classic in Charlottesville], the day after we ran the distance medley relay.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My three older sisters Samy, Ixie and Tony. They are really funny and easy to get along with. They are very supportive not only with my school and sports, but with my personal life too. And I also look up to them because all three sisters are very successful and I want to be successful, too.
Biggest athletic influences: [James Wood outdoor track and cross country assistant] Coach Tyler [Cox-Philyaw] and [indoor track assistant] Coach [Craig] Woshner, because they have been very supportive and have pushed me past my comfort zone when it comes to running.
Favorite teacher: [James Wood's] Mr. [Jonathan] Dodd. He is my AP Physics II teacher. I love the way he teaches. He’s a very good teacher and he knows how to make students actually learn. He not only gets us to listen to him, but he gets us to do hands-on activities that are really fun.
Favorite team: Mexico soccer national team
Favorite movie: "Pitch Perfect"
Favorite TV show: "The Fosters"
Favorite song: "Glimpse Of Us" by Joji
Favorite food: Tamales
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A chip from the "One Chip Challenge" (a social media challenge that involves consumption of a spicy tortilla chip)
Plans after high school: I’m enlisting into the United States Air Force. I'm joining the Air Force because it’s always been a dream of mine to go into the military and just be part of it in general. I also am joining because I know it will help me financially and help me start my life for my future plans.
