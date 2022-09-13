Athlete Spotlight: James Wood volleyball player Carsyn Vincent

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Libero
Parents: Sue and Andy Vincent
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball?: I love being able to connect well with my teammates. I always enjoy being around my friends. But winning the game with my friends is what’s most important to me.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: When I was a sophomore, it was the year I made varsity for the first time. The team awarded me with the libero jersey the last game of the season. I was super excited. I instantly took a picture and texted my mom of me in the jersey. I was excited for how excited my team was for me. It made me feel really special.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: When I slide and don’t go absolutely anywhere because the floor is sticky, that’s pretty embarrassing. I’ll be going for a ball, slide, and I’ll just stop.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: I think when my team gets pretty down, as team captain, I do my best to try and uplift everybody. But sometimes we get in too far of a hole that we can’t really pull ourselves out of, but then the next set we’re able to get right back out of it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom; she’s been there for me in volleyball from the start. She taught me how to play. [Former James Wood head coach] P.W. Hillyard; he used to be my coach with the Blue Ridge Volleyball Association and we still have a good relationship. He gave me specific libero training when I needed it. He’s still very uplifting and comes to all of our games. He means a lot to me as a coach and a person. He’s not scared to tell me if I do something wrong, and I appreciate that. I need to know if I’m messing up. And if I do something right, he’ll tell me, ‘Good job,’ and that means a lot from P.W. [Current James Wood coach] Ms. [Adrienne] Patrick; I go way back with Ms. Patrick and she’s been important to me. I’ve been part of James Wood volleyball for six years. (Vincent was a team manager in middle school.)
Biggest athletic influence: [James Wood graduate] Yeakley Pullen. She was also a libero for James Wood volleyball. I always looked up to her, especially when I was managing.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Caitlin] Gilmore. She’s an eighth-grade science teacher at Frederick County Middle School. When I was in her class, she would always help me with stuff that I needed. I could always go to her if something was wrong. She made me feel very personally connected on a teacher level instead of just being my teacher. She still reaches out.
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “After”
Favorite TV show: “Modern Family”
Favorite song: “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
Favorite food: Salmon
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I plan to attend JMU. (Vincent went on a tour and attended Saturday’s football game.) I would definitely like to go into the medical field. I’m following my dad’s footsteps right now as I go shadow him in the hospital as a podiatrist. And I work at Shenandoah Pediatric Dentistry and I shadow the surgeries there. I like watching surgeries, and I wish to do my own someday. I find the body very interesting, the way it works, and certain reactions. In the end, I just want to be able to help people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.