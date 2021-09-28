Athlete Spotlight: James Wood volleyball player Lexi Taylor

James Wood High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle hitter.
Parents: Ladonna and Lowell Taylor
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball?: The friendships that I get out of it.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: My first year of travel volleyball, ever touching a volleyball ever, at EPAN [Eastern Panhandle Volleyball Club], I was a starting outside. I think I was 12. I was super nervous. But my coaches were super honest with me, and helped get me to where I am now.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: Probably getting hit in the head a couple of times in practice. It happened once recently. My friend Hannah [McCullough] said, ‘Heads up,’ but it was about two seconds too late.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Having to switch from different positions my freshman year. I went from playing middle in travel to being a starting outside my freshman year on varsity. It was kind of hard making the transition from one position to another. The hardest thing was trying to be consistent.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma’s mom, who has passed away. I didn’t get to know her, but I’ve been told we have a lot of similarities. We both like to cook and bake. Mr. [Ryan] Mindyas, who was a fourth-grade teacher when I was at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. He helped me a lot throughout elementary school. If I ever needed help or ever needed someone to talk to, he was always there. Just a great person in general. And Kelly Oubre [of the Charlotte Hornets]. I just have a random obsession with him. He is very attractive.
Biggest athletic influences: My older siblings, because I’ve seen them push to reach their goals. They’ve been super successful in both their high school sports and out of high school. My sister is Lauren Taylor (20 years old). She was a cheerleader and ran track. My older brother is Michael Carter (26). He played soccer and basketball. They both went to James Wood.
Favorite teacher: Ms. MT (Anna Moffett-Thompson). She was my seventh-grade science teacher at Frederick County Middle School. She treated me as if I was one of her own kids. She definitely pushed me a lot harder than anybody else has inside of school and outside of school. She was always a huge support system and always there for me when I needed her.
Favorite athlete: [Beach volleyball player] April Ross
Favorite movie: “The Good Dinosaur”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “On My Own” by Ross Lynch
Favorite food: My dad’s homemade chicken Alfredo
Plans after high school: I have an interest in the medical field. I like helping kids in general, so I’d probably like to go into pediatrics. I also want to play volleyball when I graduate from high school.
