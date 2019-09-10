Athlete Spotlight: James Wood Volleyball Player Olivia Biggs

James Wood School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle
Parents: Karen and Bryan Biggs
Hometown: Flemington, N.J., we moved here when I was 4.
What do you love about volleyball: I just love that it always stays competitive no matter what team we're playing. I can always be in the zone and focus on my abilities.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Probably during my travel season [two years ago with Dulles], we played this really high team and they were like our rivals. We beat them in five sets.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: I went for a [spike] and completely missed the ball and it fell right next to me.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Always staying with my head in the game. I'm a very talkative person and sometimes I like to goof around with my teammates, even in times where I have to be super-serious and competitive. The hardest part is to stay in the zone and remember what I'm playing for.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Freddie Mercury, he's such an inspiration for what he overcame, especially in the times. He was gay at a not acceptable time; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the same thing as Freddie Mercury, she's such an inspiration to me and has overcome so much within her practice and general life; My great grandmother. Growing up, we were very close and she gave me a lot of great advice and helped me through a lot of things. When she passed away, it was hard. Seeing how much I've done and progressed, I'd like to talk to her again and see what she thinks of me.
Guilty pleasure: Rock candy. It's so bad for my teeth, but I eat it 24/7.
Favorite teacher: My art teacher Mrs. [Danielle] Snapp. She's helped me through so much, not just within my art, but also life. She helps with advice and coping with things during school all of the time.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “Bohemian Rhapsody"
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite song: “This Charming Man" by The Smiths
Favorite food: Sushi
Plans after high school: I hope to graduate from a four-year [college] and go to a graduate school. I'm not sure what I'm going to study in, but I'm leaning toward something medical or minoring in the arts. If it's medical, I hope to be a doctor. If it's art, I'm just hoping I'm involved in museums and cultural stuff like that.
