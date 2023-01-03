Athlete Spotlight: James Wood wrestler Colton Bendure

James Wood High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 126 pounds
Parents: Tina and Jeff Bendure
Hometown: Shawnee, Kan. (moved to Winchester in sixth grade)
What do you love about wrestling?: The bond you get with your teammates. And it really builds you into a man.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Last year in the regional finals (at 113 pounds), I was down (5-0 with 1:32 left in the third period). Coming back to win in overtime, it was a great feeling. (Bendure beat Loudoun County senior Zach Rios 8-6 in overtime.) It was against one of the best wrestlers in Virginia. No one thought I would win, so I just came out with that underdog mentality and believed in myself and believed in my coaches.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: The state finals. (Bendure lost by fall in 3:50 to Great Bridge senior Noah Ortiz.) I didn’t wrestle anywhere near like I could. I was in front of a bunch of people and I was nervous.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: The conditioning after practice. We have one of the best coaches in Coach [Jordan] Hartman, and he pushes us as a team. It’s all mental. It’s tough. But if you get through it, it really helps with the matches.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma Melanie; she always supported me and is a big motivation for me. She passed away in 2017. And (Olympic medalist and World Champion wrestlers) Kyle Dake and Jordan Burroughs. [Dake and Burroughs] are role models to me. I met them at the NCAA [Championships]. They have a great mentality.
Biggest athletic influence: My (older) brothers Peyton, Jett and Jarrett. They got me into the sport when I was 4 years old. I would go to their tournaments. I want to be just like them.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Adrienne] Patrick, my ninth-grade history teacher. She had the students involved and participating in lessons. She made class fun and exciting.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes
Favorite sports team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Favorite TV show: “Cobra Kai”
Favorite song: “highway 95” by Baby Keem
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I would like to wrestle in college. Wrestle or play football. I’m also interested in being a physical therapist. I used to have to go to physical therapy when I was younger. I think it would be a fun job, being able to help people in that way.
