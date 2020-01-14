Athlete Spotlight: James Wood wrestler Matt Alderman

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 145 pounds
Parents: Shannon and Chris Alderman
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about wrestling: Just the physical aspect, and getting into other kid's heads. Just going one-on-one with someone.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Winning my first match in middle school at Frederick County in seventh grade. I remember looking up into the stands and seeing my dad smiling at me.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: Being put on my back when I shouldn't have at a tournament. That was last year at the Berkeley Springs tournament against a wrestler from Hedgesville. I felt like I let my team down.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Making the jump from middle school to high school and adapting to how high school wrestling works. Everything was a learning curve.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Olympic gold medalist] Jordan Burroughs; he's been a big part of my passion for wrestling. He inspires me. Johnny Cash; in my eyes, he's a legend. And [world champion] Kyle Dake; he's another big inspiration to me for wrestling. Keeps me motivated.
Favorite teacher: [James Wood strength training teacher] Jesse Johnson. Whenever he notices I'm struggling, he always asks if there's anything going on and anything he can help me with. He's an inspiration and motivates me.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious”
Favorite song: I listen to a lot of music. I like rap the most.
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Plans after high school: I want to be an athletic trainer and be in sports medicine. I just love being in the gym and love the environment. I love working with people and seeing people succeed and achieve their goals.
