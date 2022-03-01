Athlete Spotlight: Legacy Christian basketball player Mikayla Combs

Legacy Christian Academy 18-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Christine and Andy Combs
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball?: Basketball kind of runs in our family. I just like being part of a team and getting better as a team.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Last year we were down a good amount in the first quarter of a game. We came back and won. I had 17 points, and it was just a really proud moment to be a part of the team, and it was a proud moment for my family, too.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Definitely airballing free throws. I think I did it in one of the first games this year.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Just trying to overcome being down by a lot. This year we were down nine in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but we came back to win in overtime against the Valley Thunder Home School.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Justin Bieber; he’s been my favorite [music] artist since I was little. My best friend Kailyn; she and I do everything together. And Taylor Swift; I went to one of her concerts a few years ago, and I’ve loved her since I was young.
Biggest athletic influence: I’m named after Michael Jordan, so I’d have to say him. He’s the best basketball player ever, so I want to work hard like he did.
Favorite teacher: I would definitely say my grandpa (Ron Combs, the athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at Legacy). He was a teacher in my school, and he’s coached me throughout the years, even when he wasn’t actually coaching the team I was on. He’s very wise and he knows a lot about the game.
Favorite athlete: Bradley Beal
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Favorite movie: “Elf”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Lifetime” by Justin Bieber
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I’m not a fan of sushi.
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college and majoring in business. I want to become a medical sales rep, so having a degree in business gives me an in on that.
