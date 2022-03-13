Athlete Spotlight: Legacy Christian basketball player Will Braun-Duin

Legacy Christian Academy 14-year-old 8th-grader
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Aaron and Kelly Braun-Duin
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball?: Being able to go out there and compete to win.
Most memorable moment in basketball: When I was playing with my travel team Virginia Elite (based in Northern Virginia) and I hit a half-court shot to win the game at the buzzer. That was last year. We were down by two points. I just remember being shocked, and then my whole team rushing the court and tackling me. Now I play for Team Takeover (based in Washington, D.C.).
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: It was my first practice with my [Virginia Elite] travel team. The point guard broke my ankles, and everyone on the team was laughing at me. That was about a year and a half ago.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I had knee surgery this past summer, and I wasn’t able to play all summer.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Steph Curry; he’s probably my favorite athlete. I just love the way he plays, and his methods. [Actor] Adam Sandler; he’s really funny. And Charles Barkley; he’s really funny, and he knows a lot about basketball.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. I love watching him play basketball, and he’s always working with me. He makes workouts for me that we can do. We just love watching basketball, playing basketball and working on basketball together.
Favorite teacher: My fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade English teacher [at Legacy], Ms. [Summer] Wilmer. She just made class fun.
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite sports team: Detroit Pistons
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite TV show: “The Simpsons”
Favorite song: “Time” by NF
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A worm. It was a dare.
Plans after high school: I want to play D-I basketball, and I want to go on to play pro. I want to study engineering or sports science. I really like math. Both my grandparents and their brothers were engineers, and I really like what they do. With sports science, I just love sports.
