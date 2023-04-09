Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook baseball player Carl Keenan

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Positions: Shortstop and pitcher
Parents: Bruce and Jill Keenan
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball?: The team aspect. You can’t win a game by yourself, at all. It really takes one through nine [in the lineup] to string together hits to score runs to win.
Most memorable moment in baseball: The 10U Cal Ripken World Series. (Keenan was on the Winchester team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2014 event that was held in Jim Barnett Park.) That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and something I’ll never forget. The coolest game, even though we lost (17-5) was playing against the team from Hawaii (in the quarterfinals). Just how different they played the game. Their type of game was very similar to how Japanese baseball players play. It’s not so much hitting home runs, it’s more small ball. They bunted the ball so well and produced runs just by keeping the ball in the infield.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: There have been many times, too many to count, where I’ve tripped over my shoelaces and fallen into the middle of the field.
Most difficult moment in baseball: I blew my knee out, so I’m no longer playing catcher and I’m going to Shenandoah [University] to play shortstop. I was just running to first base on June 18 [last year] with my travel organization, the Marucci Stars. I hit the bag weird, and my knee just gave out. That injury really messed up my recruiting process. I’m happy to be going to Shenandoah, but that was hard on me. I’m good now [health-wise] and came back stronger.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jesus Christ; I’d love to meet him and I will one day. Without him, I couldn’t do anything. My grandmother, my mom’s mom Joanne; she passed before I was born. I want to see how similar her and my mom are, and where my mom got all of her traits from. And Mike Trout; I just love how he plays the game. He’s a great baseball player, and on and off the field, he’s just such a good person. He really displays off the field how good of a father he is, and husband.
Biggest athletic influence: My brother Bruce. (A 2015 Millbrook graduate, Bruce earned multiple All-District and All-Conference selections as a 5-foot-8 second baseman. Bruce played one year at NCAA Division I Bucknell University.) He showed me that it doesn’t take size to be able to play a game well. It’s all heart. If you play and you know how to play the game right, you don’t have to be big. You can still play at the next level.
Favorite teacher: My mom. I’ve had her for three out of my four years of high school. Freshman year it was Algebra II, and sophomore and junior year it was computer science. Obviously, I got some extra help at home. She was always on top of me with her own class, making sure I’m getting my homework done, and she’s obviously watching over my shoulder as I’m doing my homework. It was easy when I got to a test or quiz, because I knew exactly what I needed to do.
Favorite athlete: [Los Angeles Dodger] Mookie Betts
Favorite team: Villanova men’s basketball
Favorite movie: “American Sniper”
Favorite TV show: “Forensic Files”
Favorite song: “Follow God” by Kanye West
Favorite food: Classic breakfast sandwich — eggs, bacon, cheese on white bread.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives
Plans after high school: At Shenandoah, I will play baseball and will study data science & applied math with a minor in computer science. There are always going to be job opportunities in those fields with how technology is growing. The job security is very appealing.
