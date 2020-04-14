Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook baseball player Logan Hartigan

Millbrook High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Center fielder
Parents: Kenny and Donna Hartigan
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball: It's competitive for sure. No other sport is like it because like football you can run down the clock. Baseball, you've got to pitch the ball over the plate and give the guy a chance. That's what I love about that sport.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past fall, I went down to Florida and my Showcase team the Stars played in the Perfect Game World Series and we got third in that whole thing out of I think like almost 400 teams down there. There was a lot of talent down there and it was a lot of fun.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: My freshman year we were playing Handley and I hit the ball into the left-center field gap. I remember I was rounding first and going to second and I thought I heard my coach say, 'Go, three,' like go to third. I went to third and I got thrown out by a mile. That was really embarrassing. I talked to my coach and asked him, 'Why did you tell me to go to third?' He said, 'Look three,' to not go and pick up the third base coach.
Most difficult moment in baseball: It's pretty rough. To get in the Hall of Fame, you've got to fail seven times out of 10. That's what sucks about the sport. If you're succeeding three times out of 10 [at the plate], then you're a Hall of Famer and one of the best in the world. You've got to calm yourself down, relax and remember that you're not going to be perfect every time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Derek Jeter, that's my baseball idol. I grew up loving him. He's the reason why I wear No. 2; My grandfather [George Hartigan], he passed away like four years ago. He was always fun to be around. He lived with us for a little bit and he was a great guy; Yogi Berra, my nickname is 'Yogi' and a lot of people call me that. That would be pretty cool to talk to him and to see how life and baseball was back then.
Guilty pleasure: Right now since we're in this quarantine thing, I play a lot of video games, like Fortnite. I'm trying to work out, but I also want to play Fortnite. It's a lot of fun, though.
Favorite teacher: Ben Taylor, he was my strength training coach last year. He's a really cool guy. You really connect with him. We had a lot of good conversations about sports and stuff. He played baseball in high school and obviously he played at Virginia Tech and the NFL. He's a cool guy and fun to be around.
Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter
Favorite team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: "The Sandlot"
Favorite TV show: “All American”
Favorite song: "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers
Favorite food: Rib-eye steak, medium rare
Plans after high school: I [verbally] committed to George Mason over the fall and and I'm going to play baseball there and I'm hoping to study business. My brother [Conor] is a business major. It seems fun. I kind of want to get into marketing a little bit. That really interests me. I'm in a sports marketing class right now and that's a lot of fun.
