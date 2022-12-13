Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook basketball player Hannah Stephanites

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Neil and Carrie Stephanites
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: Being able to work together and compete with my teammates. We know that whatever happens, we’re in this together. Just those moments in games where everyone is on the same page, and we’re playing together, it just feels amazing.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Making it to the state title game last year. (The Pioneers lost 71-67 to King’s Fork in the Class 4 championship game.) From the bus ride up to the game itself, it was just such a special experience that I’m grateful to say I was part of. Although we came up short, we still had a lot to be proud of that season.
Most embarrassing moments in basketball: I don’t have one specific moment that tops the rest, but whenever you shoot an air ball or maybe stumble a little bit when you’re guarding somebody, that’s always embarrassing. And this season, Coach [Erick] Green has made us slap the floor at the beginning with the jump ball, and that is extremely embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in basketball: For me, it’s deciding whether I’m going to play in college or not. I’ve spent a lot of this past summer playing AAU and going through the recruiting process, which is very stressful. It’s just difficult to go out and perform your best in front of college coaches every game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Colette Baine (a Woodgrove High School basketball player who died over the summer); I got the opportunity to get to know her and play with her this summer for AAU. I would just love to have one more conversation with her. And Michael Jordan and Candace Parker; I just feel like they could give me a few tips on basketball-related things because they’re both extremely good.
Biggest athletic influence: My twin brother Colin. (Colin has ran cross country and track and played baseball at Millbrook.) We have grown up constantly competing against each other. If he wanted to try a sport, then I wasn’t far behind him trying it, too.
Favorite teacher: My fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Melanie Davis, at Redbud Run [Elementary School]. I feel like she shaped me into the individual I am today, whether that was academically, athletic, and more. She really prepared me for what was to come in higher grades. We got to loop, so my whole class for fourth grade was the same for fifth grade. It was nice to be able to have the same people and teacher for two years.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Seven”
Favorite TV show: “Law & Order”
Favorite song: “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sauerkraut
Plans after high school: I know I definitely plan to attend a four-year university. One route could be with basketball, one could be just solely academics. I plan to study business and hopefully, figure out what specific category in that major when I get to college. As of right now, I feel like I’m leading toward business management. I wanted to go for something that was broad and had multiple opportunities in case I wanted to change.
