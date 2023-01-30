Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook basketball player Javell Holmes

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parent: Trina Thomas
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I just love competing and being able to play with my friends and my teammates.
Most memorable moment in basketball: When I hit the game-winning shot against Loudoun Valley. (Holmes scored with two seconds left in a 69-67 win over the Vikings at Millbrook on Dec. 5.) When we won, my whole team just stormed off the bench, and the coaches stormed out. They all came to me and just got over top of me and just started giving me love.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When we were playing our rival Handley, and I air-balled the first shot of the game [on Jan. 20 at Millbrook].
Most difficult moment in basketball: When were down by 20 (to Liberty on Jan. 3. The Pioneers were still down 16 with 2:03 left). We were thinking we shouldn’t be losing to this team. But we came back and beat them [69-65 in overtime]. After I dunked the ball, we just caught a spark and all started feeding off each other’s energy.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and my mom. I just feel like each one of them could give me wisdom and show me how life is beyond high school.
Biggest athletic influence: Russell Westbrook. He has an ‘I don’t care’ mentality, where he doesn’t care what people think or what people do. He’s going to get his. I respect that.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook English teacher Jenny] Russell. I’ve never had her as a teacher. But when I see her she always gives me a way to think about different situations. She just helps me with my work and keeps me in focus.
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant
Favorite sports team: San Francisco 49ers
Favorite movie: “The Mask”
Favorite TV show: “Danny Phantom”
Favorite song: “Love Yourz” by J. Cole
Favorite food: Cornbread
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mashed potatoes
Plans after high school: To play basketball. I’d like to study engineering, or a trade. I might want to go into real estate. I’d like to sell houses to maybe people who can’t really afford most things, and help them out.
