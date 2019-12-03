Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys' basketball player Tyson Stewart

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Tasha and Tony Stewart
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: The feeling of the ball going through the hoop. And playing with my teammates and my friends.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Sophomore year, when I hit the game-winning free throws against Fauquier [for Millbrook's JV team]. I felt happy because of all the work I had put in that summer.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: The game against Dominion where I dove for the ball, I landed on my arm, and I sprained my shoulder. That happened last year.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Just the running during practice.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Rappers] Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert and [singer] Freddie Mercury. They're themselves no matter what anybody says.
Guilty pleasure: Probably playing NBA 2K. I probably play that four hours a day.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook Earth Science teacher] Mr. [Rob] Haskiell. He gives us the freedom to do whatever we want as long as we get our work done. I had him last year.
Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook
Favorite sports team: Houston Rockets
Favorite movie: "Little Man"
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Favorite song: "Frost Without You" by Chocolate Droppa (Kevin Hart alias)
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Plans after high school: To go to a trade school and go into architecture. The making of buildings is always going to be around, and it pays really well.
