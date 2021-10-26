Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys' cross country runner Nolan Myers

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Greeley and Carrie Myers
Hometown: Milwaukee (moved to Stephenson in fifth grade)
What do you love about cross country?: The team aspect. Hanging out with all my teammates. The guys are all really fun to talk to, fun to be around.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Probably when I ran my PR last year (17:13 over 3.1 miles) in Pole Green in Mechanicsville (in a club meet). The course was pretty flat. It was a fast course and it was easy to get a PR on. I had a fun time running that race. We went down the night before and spent the night in a hotel.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: A couple of years ago at practice, we were at Blandy Farm (in Boyce). I was supposed to go on a 60-minute run and I ended up getting lost and running like five extra miles, so it was really like a 90-minute run. When I finally got back, my teammates were laughing.
Most difficult moment in cross country: These past couple of months, I've been dealing with a foot injury, and I really haven't been able to run in that many races this year. (Saturday's district meet was Myers' first race since the season-opening Central Invitational on Aug. 28. Myers placed 31st out of 67 runners at the district meet.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather who passed in 2008; I didn't have a chance to get to really know him. Abraham Lincoln; because he was so influential to the United States of America. And Aaron Rodgers; I'm a huge Packers fan since I was born in Milwaukee. I love watching the guy play. He's my favorite player of all time.
Biggest athletic influence: [Millbrook] coach [Jamie] McCarty. He's always been so supportive. He's just helped me out a lot with running. Especially this season with my injury, he's helped me out and made sure I get the best care I can get.
Favorite teacher: My choir teacher, Mr. [Brian] Kelly. I've had him all four years of high school. He's always been so helpful, always supportive. He's really easy to talk to.
Favorite athlete: [New Orleans Pelican] Zion Williamson
Favorite sports team: Duke men's basketball
Favorite movie: "The Dark Knight"
Favorite TV show: "Breaking Bad"
Favorite song: “Let it Be" by The Beatles
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: The plan is to run in college and major in business with a sports management/marketing focus. I've always loved sports, and it'd be a dream to work with a professional sports team. I just want to be involved in sports when I'm working.
