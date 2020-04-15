Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ soccer player Juan Tovar

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ soccer. Position: Center midfield
Parents: Lesa Norris and Quentin Diggs
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz., moved to Winchester as a freshman in high school
What do you love about soccer: I love learning new things every day with soccer. You can can always get better. I love that it’s a world-wide sport. It’s not just in America. The competitiveness is higher than any other sport and there’s always room to get better.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My junior year and I think it was James Wood’s Senior Night at their place and I scored a goal from like 30 yards out [in a 3-0 victory]. It was just a really hyped game because it was the last game our JV coach [Jason Wooley] had to coach the team. He was an assistant coach for us too, so he was important to me.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: My freshman year coming into school and I think it was against Harrisonburg, I moved here from Arizona and I didn’t have any Under Armour or any jackets and it was really cold out for my first game. I went in for like 30 or 40 minutes and we just ran by them. It was like 8-0.
Most difficult moment in soccer: In my career, honestly it’s studying the game, like IQ-wise and having the vision of a soccer player. You can train and get the skill — the footwork and all of that — but the vision is in your head really.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma [Nana Faye] for one. She played a big part of my life growing up. Anytime I needed something, she was there for me. I lost her in 2013 and I wish I could just talk to her one last time; Will Smith, I’ve watched all of his movies and he seems like a cool guy to have dinner with and he seems pretty smart, too; Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer player that’s ever lived. He’s been an idol for me. I’ve watched all of the games he’s played and the highlights. I think I could learn a lot from him.
Guilty pleasure: My guilty pleasure is going to Sheetz and just getting snacks. I always get SweeTarts ropes.
Favorite teacher: My strength training coach Mr. [Ben] Taylor. He’s like a friend of mine. He wasn’t really over there as a teacher, but every time I could go there when I needed to talk to him about something. Overall, he’s not really my teacher, but he’s just a cool guy and a friend.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite team: FC Barcelona
Favorite movie: “Kingsman: The Secret Service”
Favorite TV show: “Shameless”
Favorite song: “Me and My Guitar” by A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Favorite food: Carne Asada, my mom’s
Plans after high school: I’m committed to playing soccer at Virginia Wesleyan. I’m majoring in biology and I have a minor in coaching because I want to start off as a coach, but throughout the years I want to start physical therapy. As a coach, I just really want to teach other people and I feel like it would be a good fit for me. ... Physical therapy, I work in a gym right now and just seeing what the people do in the physical therapy area just interests me. I want to learn more about the body and how it works.
