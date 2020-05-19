Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys' tennis player Christian Hellwig

Christian Hellwig
Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles Parents: Paul and Kerry Hellwig Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: The thing I love most about tennis is I can’t blame anybody else for my own mistakes.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It actually doesn’t come from the court. It ends up being the last regular match I’d end up playing for high school. We had just lost the biggest match I think we had ever lost and our bus broke down in Loudoun County. We ended up playing stickball with a broomstick I found in a Bank of Clarke County parking lot. It kind of showed me that winning is not everything and that having fun was really important. That’s probably the most memorable thing that I will take out of any sport I’ve ever played.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I have two words for you — foot fault. It was in the playoffs at Handley that I got called for a lot of them.
Most difficult moment in tennis: It’s got to be the mental aspect of playing the sport. The thing I like the most about the sport is I can’t blame anybody, but that’s probably the hardest part about it is that I have to accept that every time I make a mistake I can’t blame my teammate because I don’t have one.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: John F. Kennedy, because of the way he handled the space race and how he could keep calm throughout the whole thing. If I could learn how to do that, I could bring it out on the court with me; Roger Federer, that’s a given. I’m a tennis player. I have to meet Roger Federer. That’s a life-long goal; Bruce Willis, because he’s cool.
Guilty pleasure: Probably it’s my computer. I spend a lot time either playing on it or working on it. I play a lot of Minecraft and CounterStrike Global Offensive.
Favorite teacher: The journalism director at Millbrook Mr. [Clifford] Campbell. He can give me a lot of opportunities that I never would have gotten anywhere else. He’s a really nice guy and he taught me everything I really know about electronics, photography and stuff like that.
Favorite athlete: [Boston outfielder] Andrew Benintendi
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”
Favorite TV show: “The Simpsons”
Favorite song: “Living La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin. I listen to it before every match I play. I started it as kind of a joke my freshman year, but it’s been stuck in my head ever since.
Favorite food: Anything that has chicken in it.
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Bridgewater College, continue my tennis career there and major in political science and pre-law. I hope it gets me into law school because I do want to become a lawyer, but somewhere down the path I hope to become a politician. I think it’s the era I grew up in — everybody has an opinion, but I like to voice my opinion.
