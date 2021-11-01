Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook cheerleader Julianne Pullen

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Positions: Side and main base
Parents: Elizabeth and Larry Pullen
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading?: We’re all a family, so I just love the team in general.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: This past competition at regionals [on Oct. 27], after our first round, we all got the mat and everybody was kind of crying and hugging each other, because that was the best routine we’ve ever put out in all four years. (Millbrook had the fourth-best score after the first round of the Region 4C competition and finished third overall.) We had to change our whole pyramid [on Oct. 25], so we only had two days to practice it. We hit the pyramid perfectly so we were all just really proud that we had learned it that quickly and we had brought it out onto the mat.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: Sophomore year, we had a pep rally, and we performed our whole routine. At the end, the whole pyramid spins completely around. When it was spinning, the entire pyramid fell in front of our entire school. We had people making fun of it — ‘Does it always do that?’ ‘No, it doesn’t.’
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: Probably at districts, knowing that we brought out our routine and then we placed very differently and got a very different score than we usually do. (Millbrook, which had won three of its four regular-season competitions, including the Class 4 Northwestern District mini, placed fifth out of seven teams in part because it received low scores for difficulty despite not changing its routine from the regular season.) It was really frustrating knowing that we really couldn’t do anything to change that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Simone Biles; because she’s just a legend and the best in gymnastics, and I love her. I’ve competed in gymnastics. [Former Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsburg; she’s the greatest feminist icon in U.S. history for me. I think she’s just incredible. And my mom; I would want her there no matter what, because she would also kind of judge everyone there at the dinner.
Biggest athletic influence: My gymnastics coach, Mariah Sims. She owns Tidal Wave (formerly Cheer Eruption All-Stars). She taught me basically everything I know, and I love her.
Favorite teacher: Hannah Bochain. I’ve had her since freshman year for Latin. I think she’s someone you can talk to, but she also makes learning the material really easy. She does it in a way that we can understand. If something isn’t working for us, she knows how to change things.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “I Hope” by Garrett Barrett and Charlie Puth
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Dried seaweed. I had it in environmental science about a month ago.
Plans after high school: I’m planning on doing one year at LFCC to finish my associate’s degree. And then I’m going to do two years at James Madison nursing so I can be a NICU nurse. My mom, two of my sisters and my brother are all nurses. I have a sister who works in the NICU and loves her job. I think helping tiny, sick babies would be a good way to spend my life.
