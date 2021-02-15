Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook cheerleader Mia Ford

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Positions: Tumbler and base
Parents: Rosie and Donald Ford
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading: I love the community of being on a team and being around a bunch of supportive girls.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: When Millbrook won the district mini competition at Millbrook. It was really fun to share that moment with my teammates, because we were at home. That happened in 2018 (when Ford was a sophomore).
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: At our fall pep rally last year, we were showing our routine to the student body. One of our pyramids fell completely down in front of the school. It was very embarrassing in the moment. But now that I look back at it, I think it was very funny.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: I also do gymnastics [for East Coast Gymnastics in Winchester], and I had a gymnastics meet on the same day we had a cheer competition. The cheer competition was planned at the last minute, and I could not attend. It was very difficult for my teammates, because we had to find a replacement for me at the last minute. We pulled through, but that was difficult. That was also in 2018.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Susan B. Anthony; I would be very curious to understand her mindset and understand where she came from with the women's suffrage movement. Ronald Reagan; my family has looked up to him since his presidency. We very much admire his policies, and I also think it would be very interesting to understand his mindset. And my granddad Roberto; he passed away a few years ago. He and my grandma immigrated to the United States from Mexico and I would like to understand their struggles and how they overcame them. I look up to them very much because they made a life here in the United States. Without them, I would not be here today.
Biggest athletic influence: [Gold medal gymnast] Simone Biles. I admire her work ethic and how she continues to surprise me and the rest of the country. She never disappoints. She continues to make progress and do new things, and continues to raise the standards for gymnasts everywhere.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. Laurel Hathaway. She's a fourth-grade teacher at Evendale Elementary. She really connected with me as a student, and just in general. We had a really good bond, and I feel like I could talk to her about anything.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: "Moana"
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: "Sand in My Boots" by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A radish
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Lord Fairfax Community College to get my associate's degree in general education, and then transfer to George Mason University to study geospatial intelligence systems. My mom is currently working in that field, and I find her area of study very interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.