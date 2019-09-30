Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Judy and John Schroer
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country: I really enjoy the team dynamic and the community aspects of the sport. It's really competitive, but feel like outside of racing even between [other] teams we're all friends.
Most memorable moment in cross country: We do a time trial every year and after our time trial we go bowling. Last year for bowling, I was behind and I ended up bowling a turkey at the end and won the game. The whole team went crazy.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: My first race of my freshman year, I didn't feel like I was doing anything wrong. It felt like a normal race. But when I finished, the entire team asked me why I was looking at my watch every five seconds to check the pace. That was pretty embarrassing and since then I haven't run with watches.
Most difficult moment in cross country: For me especially, it's the injury aspect of the sport. I've struggled with it a lot the past couple of years. When you're in the midst of an injury and you're not able to do what you love which is run it's really tough. I thought about quitting, especially like the third time I got injured. I was like, 'If this is going to keep happening, is it really worth it?' It's definitely worth it to push along and I'm definitely glad I was able to overcome it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa [Edward Schroer], he developed Parkinson's when I was pretty young. As far back as I can remember, I wasn't able to interact with him. If I could go back and have dinner with him before all of that happened it would be really nice; Tyler the Creator, I really enjoy his music and I think he has a great personality and I really like his sense of humor; Michael Phelps, I grew up as a swimmer and I always idolized him and wanted to meet him.
Your guilty pleasure: I've kind of stopped it this year because it's not the best for running, but last year during indoor season I'd watch two basketball games a week and every time I'd sit down to watch I'd have one of these craft colas that we get. They're Virgil's Sodas, so I would have two sodas a week watching these games.
Favorite teacher: My math teacher Benjamin Ratliff. I've had him for three out of my four years. He's just a great teacher. He knows how to teach the material. He really understands it and he always finds a way to make class interesting and fun. I have him at the end of the day this year and I'm always exhausted, but I still find a way to enjoy his class.
Favorite athlete: [Swimmer] Cody Miller
Favorite team: University of Virginia basketball team
Favorite movie: “The Little Mermaid”
Favorite TV show: "How I Met Your Mother"
Favorite song: “Earfquake” by Tyler the Creator
Favorite food: Spinach ravioli. You can get it at Costco, but it's pretty good and you can microwave it.
Plans after high school: I'm pretty set on going to college. I'm still in the application process so I don't know where I'm going to go. I think I will major in engineering. I'm not set on what type of engineering. My dad is an engineer and he's always outside in the garage working on stuff and I just kind of grew up in that environment. I feel like it was always what I was meant to do.
