Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook football player Dejon Baylor

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Offensive and defensive tackle
Parents: Michelle and Jonathan Baylor
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football?: It’s the team bonding. I just love being with my teammates and the bond that we have.
Most memorable moment in football: Probably this past season that we had when I made my first tackle. My freshman year I got injured and I broke my arm. My sophomore year I didn’t really play defense at all. That was the second game against Sherando. They ran to the left of me, I got past the defender, and pulled [the player] back with one hand and just tackled him.
Most difficult moment in football: My injury and my recovery when I broke my arm my freshman year. I had to do a lot of physical therapy.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma who passed away; I never really got to meet her. I was a baby when she died and I’d like a chance to talk to her. [Musician] NoCap; he’s always been my favorite artist. I just love his music and I’d love to sit down and have a conversation with him. And LeBron James; I believe he’s one of the greatest basketball players ever.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely [football] Coach [Josh] Haymore. He’s the one who inspired me to play football. I just like the way things are run around here.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristin] Gilbert. She teaches English. Just her way of teaching and her way of connecting with her students. She’s the most humble, kind teacher I’ve ever met in my entire life.
Favorite athlete: [The New York Knicks’] Julius Randle
Favorite sports team: Miami Dolphins
Favorite movie: “Little Man”
Favorite TV show: “Caillou”
Favorite song: “Time Speed” by NoCap
Favorite food: Fettucini Alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Onions
Plans after high school: I’m going to be a barber. I’m working on that career right now. I’ve always wanted to do it since I was younger. When I grew up and got enough money to do it, I just took off with it. I just love when I cut their hair and they walk out with a smile on their face. I love the conversation, too.
