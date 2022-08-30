Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook football player Markell Harrison

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Offensive and defensive tackle
Parents: Pia Warrington and David Harrison
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football?: You get to know more people playing football, and I also love the competitiveness of the whole game.
Most memorable moment in football: One day in practice with my older brother, him getting hurt. That made me appreciate football more because of how fast something can happen to get your season ended like that. (Harrison’s older brother is former Millbrook standout Zach, a 2020 graduate.) That was my ninth-grade year and his senior year.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Ninth grade, me being the young one in the group, there were a couple of times in practice where they would see me lined up in front of them and [my teammates] would just do what they do to ninth-graders. It would just be me getting pancaked.
Most difficult moment in football: Getting past double teams on the D-Line is way harder than people think it is.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My brother Zach; he’s just the main purpose I’m here for football, sports and everything. I just want to be better than him, and he knows that. Trent Williams; that’s just my main guy. He’s my favorite offensive lineman in the NFL. And [Millbrook JV head] Coach [Mike] Furda. He’s a motivational guy and always in a good mood.
Biggest athletic influence: My brother. He wants to play football right now, but with all the injuries he had he just chose not to. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make the family happy with football.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook English teacher] Ms. [Kristin] Gilbert. I never really had her as a teacher, but the person she is ... I always catch her in the hallway, and she does anything to help a person have a better attitude.
Favorite athlete: [Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker] James Harrison
Favorite sports team: Buffalo Bills
Favorite movie: “Friday”
Favorite TV show: “Squid Game”
Favorite song: “Way Harder” by No Savage
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Caviar
Plans after high school: Either I go play football in college, or I go get my realtors’ license and go to school for business. Being a realtor, you need to be able to speak to people well, and that’s one of my strong suits. I can really just talk to anybody.
