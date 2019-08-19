Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook football player Zach Harrison

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Offensive and defensive tackle
Parents: Pia Warrington and David Harrison
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football: Just the competition in it. It makes me want to be better than everybody and try for domination.
Most memorable moment in football: I'd say my seventh-grade year. I played rec and middle school, and we won the championship for both, which made me feel good. I went to Admiral Byrd and I played for the Redskins in the Winchester league.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Junior season against Handley. I was playing nose guard, and we had this play where I sort of dropped back into coverage. I don't even know what I did, but [the Judges] D'Andre James just decleated me. It was pretty funny. Everybody was watching the film and just clowned on me.
Most difficult moment in football: The ACL tear I had last year against Sherando. (Harrison was injured on Millbrook's first offensive play of the game.) I never thought something like that would happen to me. A couple months after surgery, I guess I was depressed. I didn't know what to do or how the future would be. But then I just decided that now was the time to get better and move on. This season's coming up, and now I'm just ready to play and lead I guess.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Actor and comedian] Seth Rogen; he's just funny. That's my boy. My grandma Val; she passed away six years ago. I call her my grandma, but she was my sister's grandma. We were really close. I always went to her house and she was just a really caring person. She watched over us all the time and was just fun to be around. And [analyst and former NBA player] Shaquille O'Neal; he's just a character.
Guilty pleasure: Video games. I really like "2K" and "Rainbow Six Siege." I'll play video games as often as I can if I don't have practice or work.
Favorite teacher: Josh Haymore. I had him freshman year for Algebra I. We just communicated well because he's a football coach and I was a rising athlete. He made the class fun.
Favorite athlete: [Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle] Aaron Donald
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: "Transformers"
Favorite TV show: “Naked and Afraid"
Favorite song: "223's" by GlokkNine
Favorite food: Pasta
Plans after high school: Go wherever I can. If I can play football for education, that's the plan, but I'm more worried about my education than playing sports. I like business. It just attracts me. Just sitting in class talking about it, a lot of people would be bored, but it just drags me in. I just like to talk about business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.