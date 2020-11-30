Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' basketball player Avery O'Roke

Millbrook High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Hope and Eric O’Roke
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I love how competitive it is. You can be down 10 and end up winning by 10. I also met most of my friends through basketball.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Last year when we made it to the semifinals [of the Class 4 state tournament, a 74-64 loss to Monacan at Midlothian High School]. Even though we didn’t win, it was still fun traveling with the team and getting that far. We had a bunch of seniors who were all leaders, and that was really helpful last year.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: A few years ago in AAU basketball, I went the wrong way to score, and everyone was yelling my name because I was going the wrong way. I still went up for the layup and scored. I got made fun of for a bit after the game. We won though, so that was good.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Going into freshman year, it was just hard for me to adjust to the higher level of play [of high school basketball]. But Ali [Hauck] and [the other veterans] were a good group of girls who helped me get used to everything. (O’Roke went on to average 12.2 points per game, second on the team, and ranked second in the area in assists and third in steals, averaging 3.8 per game in each category.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [University of Connecticut women’s basketball freshman and 2019-20 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year] Paige Bueckers; I love the way she plays, and she inspires me to keep working hard. Kevin Hart; because he’s really funny and a good actor. And Shawn Mendes; because I love his music.
Biggest athletic influence: Coach [Erick] Green [Sr.]. He’s been coaching me since I was in fourth grade (when O’Roke was with the Winchester Rising Stars). He always pushes me to be my best and work harder. I’ve learned a ton from him, and I’m glad he’s still my coach.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Suzanne] Miller; she was my eighth-grade English teacher [at Frederick County Middle School]. She never failed to make the class laugh. Every class was fun. She was just a great person and teacher.
Favorite athlete: [Former WNBA star and Olympic champion] Lindsey Whalen
Favorite sports team: Boston Celtics
Favorite movie: “Irreplaceable You”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “I Love You So” by The Walters
Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburger
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Spaghetti. Everybody thinks that’s crazy, but I just don’t like it.
Plans after high school: I hope to play college basketball. I’m not sure what I want to do yet as far as a job or a major. Right now, my favorite subject in school is English. It’s really hard to have fun right now because of the coronavirus, but my English teacher [Dawn Spitzer], she makes it fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.