Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' basketball player Cianna Harrison

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Andre Harrison and Halina Wanamaker
Hometown: Martinsburg, W.Va. (moved to Winchester last year)
What do you love about basketball: That I'm able to be myself while playing. I can just be who I am as a person.
Most memorable moment in basketball: How my teammates were comforting when I was new to the team last year. They made me feel like I was part of a family.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Shooting an airball during a free throw. I did that last year for Millbrook on Senior Night.
Most difficult moment in basketball: During practice when we're trying to make times for running. We'll have to do six sprints up and down the whole court in 35 seconds.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan; He's an All-Star and superstar. Aretha Franklin; I love the way she sings. And Ray Allen; because he shoots well.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Miranda] Ralph. She's the assistant principal at Martinsburg High School. She treated me like I was her child. She was someone I could talk to.
Favorite athlete: Skylar Diggins
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia 76ers
Favorite movie: "Love and Basketball"
Favorite TV show: "SpongeBob SquarePants"
Favorite song: "Need Me" by J.I.
Favorite food: French fries
Plans after high school: I want to play college basketball. And I'd like to either be a chemical engineer or go into pre-med. I like taking care of people as far maybe going into the medical field. I like dealing with numbers, too, so that's why I might want to be a chemical engineer.
