Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' soccer player Mikaela Henning

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Charlotte and David Henning
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I love the teammates, how everyone is able to goof around and get along almost instantly. Even during our highs and lows, we’re still able to pull through and get along and love each other. It’s a great community.
Most memorable moment in soccer: During tryouts for varsity my freshman year. [Former] head coach [Matt Cottino] called each new tryout member over individually and told us if we made the team or not. I was super nervous. When he called me over and said that I made the team. I just remember going home and having a really happy, fun time with my parents. We were really excited for it.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was during one of the team dinners that we were having last year, and I think it was over at my house. I went to unwrap part of the Saran wrap ball, which was part of a game my mom had put together, and I couldn’t get out any of the prizes that were inside of it. When my turn was over and I had to pass the ball on, I was left with nothing. Everyone else got something.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Trying to keep my head up during the hard times — the hard practices, the games that weren’t going so well, or if I was benched more than other people. Just pushing through and realizing it’s all for my end goal, which is to be a better player, be a better team member, a better person in general.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Albert; he passed away my freshman year. I’d love to talk to him again. John Mulaney, the comedian; he’s just funny and it would be a fun time. He’s a stand-up comedian who’s had a couple of Netflix specials. And Julius Caesar; I’m a big history nerd. I’d like to question him about how he was able to accomplish so much, and what motivated him — battle strategies, that kind of stuff.
Guilty pleasure: Probably watching random Netflix movies. I watch more now than I used to, but before this pandemic every weekend when I had the time.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My band director, Mr. [James] Tucker. He’s always been there for me. I’ve grown really close to him over these past four years.
Favorite athlete: [Soccer Hall of Famer] Abby Wambach
Favorite sports team: U.S. women’s national soccer team
Favorite movie: “The Avengers”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
Favorite food: Pasta
Plans after high school: I’m going to [Virginia Commonwealth University}, and I’m going to hopefully major in anthropology and archaeology. History has always been one of my favorite subjects, and I feel there’s a lot of things out there in the world that are interesting.
