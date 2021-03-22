Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' swimmer Avery Ours

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly
Parent: Leah Ours
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: I just really love the feeling of being in the water. And I really like the team being together, especially with relays, and just cheering each other on.
Most memorable moment in swimming: I think going to regionals was very memorable. I did that the last two years with the 200 free relay. We always had the same people on the relays throughout the season. It was really fun to just all be together in our small group.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My freshman year, I [disqualified] in the 200 IM doing a two-hand touch.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I think whenever I would swim an event and be slower than my previous time when I was hoping to beat it. But you’ve just got to keep pushing forward, because if you give up your time will never get faster.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom; she’s always taking me to my swim meets and has always been there even when the rest of my family couldn’t be at all the events. She always supports me. [Writer] Caroline Vazzana; because of how she worked her way up to make her dreams come true in the fashion industry. She’s confident in herself and is very encouraging to others. Peggy Carter from the show “Agent Carter”; because of her fight for recognition from her male peers. I love the time period, and I like how she did not let herself be held back by the social norm.
Biggest athletic influence: Coach Tag [Grove] of the Winchester Swim Team has helped me a lot. He made me a lot better, and I relate well to him.
Who is your favorite teacher: My band teacher, Mr. [James] Tucker. He always tries to lift students up and just help them become their best selves. He’s very calm and collected.
Favorite movie: “Moana”
Favorite TV show: “Agent Carter”
Favorite song: “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations
Favorite food: Donuts
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I’m going to Liberty University to study business. I just think it will be a worthwhile career.
