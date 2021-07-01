Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' tennis player Kinsey Knox

Millbrook High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Wendy and Bill Knox
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I love that it’s an individual sport and you get to play on your own, but we also get to come together as a team.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Winning districts this past season. (Knox won the Class 4 Northwestern District singles title 6-0, 6-0 over Sherando’s Emily Loy.) Most of the team came out and made these really cool posters to cheer me on.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: When I serve, I hit myself in the shin a lot.
Most difficult moment in tennis: When I have to play long matches or long points in a match, it gets really tiring, and you can’t stop and take a break.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Aunt Skip; she’s a very interesting person, and I never really get to see her. She lives in Colorado. Niall Horan; because he’s my favorite singer. And Chris Evans; because I love all the Marvel movies and Captain America is my favorite.
Biggest athletic influence: Naomi Osaka. She’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind, and she’s a really great tennis player.
Who is your favorite teacher: My math teacher from freshman year, Mr. [Josh] Haymore. He was just really nice and really engaged with the class. He’d stop me in the hallways to ask how tennis was going.
Favorite athlete: Naomi Osaka
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “Captain America: Civil War”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Our Song” by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Corn
Plans after high school: I know I want to go to a four-year college. I would hope to play tennis in college and maybe become a teacher. I just like helping little kids.
