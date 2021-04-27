Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook golfer Nick Gressley

Millbrook High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Ron and Renee Gressley
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf: Going outside and playing with my friends and family.
Most memorable moment in golf: On the seventh hole at Rock Harbor, I was two inches from getting a hole-in-one. This was about a year ago. I was playing with my dad. We both thought it went in.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I missed a tap-in in [the Bryan Gunter Memorial Tournament] my freshman year at Winchester Country Club. It was right next to the hole and I just missed it.
Most difficult moment in golf: Playing in a cold and rainy tournament. It was last year in November or December in a VSGA tournament at Bowling Green [in Front Royal]. I did all right with my score, but the weather was just really bad.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Arnold Palmer; he’s probably my favorite golfer. Kevin Hart; because he’s funny. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; I like his movies. I just think it would be a good conversation with those three.
Biggest athletic influence: Watching Tiger Woods playing in all the tournaments when I was little was pretty special. Seeing someone win so many tournaments, that’s what I wanted to do when I grew up.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. [Carrie] Laffoon. She’s an accounting teacher at Millbrook. I had her last year and this year. She just helps me with anything I need help with.
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Central Intelligence”
Favorite TV show: “That ‘70s Show”
Favorite song: “May We All” by Florida Georgia Line
Favorite food: Cheeseburger with fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mushrooms
Plans after high school: I hope to go to Villanova University and major in accounting and business management. I just think that major fits for me and would be a good career path.
