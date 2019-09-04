Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook golfer Tyler McGuire

Millbrook High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jim and Susan McGuire
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf: That it's a lifetime sport. You can play it whenever.
Most memorable moment in golf: Just being able to play with my brother [Brian, a former Millbrook golfer and 2016 graduate]. I just have so much fun playing with him. We ride in the cart and listen to music. It's a lot of fun.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: Freshman year at districts, it was my first hole and I topped the drive 30 feet. All the [Nos.] ones and twos [golfers] and coaches were watching. It was pretty embarrassing. I just put my head down and kept walking.
Most difficult moment in golf: Whenever I hit a bad shot or have a bad hole, I've just got to keep my head up and put it behind me and keep playing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa who passed away. I last talked to him when I was 5 or 6, so just having a conversation with him now would be nice. [U.S. women's soccer player] Alex Morgan; because she's perfect. And Kevin Hart; he's one of the funniest people in the world.
Guilty pleasure: Binge-watching Netflix. If I have a lot of time, I can watch for hours. Right now it's "13 Reasons Why."
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristin] Gilbert, my 10th-grade English teacher. She was very personable and I could really relate to her as more than just a teacher.
Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: "The Longest Yard" (2005 version)
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things"
Favorite song: "Ocean Eyes" by Billie Eilish
Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburgers
Plans after high school: I want to go to Virginia Tech. My mom's brother and my grandpa went there. And I've visited there a lot, so I just want to go there. I'd like to study business. I take a lot of business classes in school, and I'm more drawn to that type of field.
