Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook High School cheerleader Morgan Todd

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Back spot
Parents: Mark and Shelby Todd. Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading: What I love is that we start off as a team and by the end of the season we’re more of a family. Also, how each practice we’re constantly one-upping ourselves and doing different stunts and bigger and better things.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: My first time on mat [as a sophomore]. The crowd really gives you this adrenaline that you don’t see in practice.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: I’m a base so I get a lot of bruises on my arms. I’ve had people come up to me and think that I’ve gotten beat up or something because I have all these bruises.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: I’m lucky enough to not have any injuries, thankfully. I would say a difficult moment is when you are given a new stunt and you’re trying to hit it, And you keep trying to hit it and it’s not hitting and you can’t figure out why. You’re stuck in this loop of trial and error and all you’re getting is error. It’s so frustrating.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great-grandpa Ken. He lives in Australia and I never get to see him, so that would be nice; George Washington, I feel like that’s a common one, but he seems like an interesting person to talk to and sit down with; my last one would be Chris Hemsworth because I really like him as an actor and he’s just ... yeah.
Guilty pleasure: One of my major ones is that I used to work at Pack’s. Pack’s ice cream was just like the thing and I loved it. Now that it’s gone, it hurts so bad. It was just my favorite ice cream.
Favorite teacher: That’s a hard one because I love all my teachers. I don’t think I’ve ever disliked a teacher. One of my favorites this year is Miss [Jill] Barker. She’s my AP bio teacher. This is her first year of teaching bio in like nine years or something like that. She’s usually an AP chemistry teacher and she stepped up after our old AP teacher moved. She’s taken on the role and is doing a fantastic job even though she thinks she’s not. She’s really teaching us a lot. Her passion for teaching is just amazing.
Favorite athlete: Tim Tebow
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
Favorite TV show: “Gravity Falls”
Favorite song: “So Will I,” by Hillsong United
Favorite food: Watermelon. I love watermelon.
Plans after college: I want to go to Shenandoah University and study physical therapy. Because of cheer, I kind of got interested in the way the body moves. On my cheer team I’m like the chiropractor because I crack everyone’s back. I give people massages and I’ve always been told even since I was little that when I gave people massages I was really good at it. Sports medicine and helping people improve their lives is what really interested me. I’ve just been working on that path ever since. I’ve gone to several things where I get to explore the medical field and physical therapy has just always been the one.
