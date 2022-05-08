Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfielder
Parents: Concetta and Edwin Shipp
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: The memories I’ve created over the years and everything I’ve been through making those memories.
Most memorable moment in soccer: There’s this one time I scored a game-winner, and it was in the semifinal game of a tournament. It was for my club team Blue Ridge United last year. I just remember running back to celebrate with my keeper.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: When I got my first yellow card, I like bawled my eyes out on the field. I was probably 10 or 11 years old.
Most difficult moment in soccer: The conditioning phase early in the season. I always struggle with that. It’s just rough for me.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Aaron Rodgers; That’s my favorite player in the NFL. I’m a Packers fan, and I just love the way he plays. My granddad [Jerry Shipp]; I’ve always wanted to meet him. From what I heard, he was a cool guy. And Leonardo DiCaprio; I just feel like he would be a great person to talk to with how great of an actor he is.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s just always been there to support me and he always tells me how proud I’ve made him.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Priscilla] Elliott. She’s always made class fun. We would always talk, and it would always be a good time. I had her for math my freshman year.
Favorite athlete: Aaron Rodgers
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Cars”
Favorite TV show: “The Flash”
Favorite food: Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Broccoli
Plans after high school: I’m going to community college, but I don’t know what I’m going to study. [As far as school studies], I like history. I just like learning about how the world was, and what happened. I’m interested in that type of stuff.
