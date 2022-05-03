Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfielder
Parents: Heather and Duane Huggett
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: The connections that I’m able to make with the people, and that it gives me a chance to just kind of get out and do stuff out of the house.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My freshman year on varsity. It was a complete shift in how the game works. It was nice to be able to play against other people on higher levels.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: When I was running down the field trying to track someone and I tripped and fell over my laces. That was maybe four years ago for my club team. Teammates were like, ‘Nice face-plant.’
Most difficult moment in soccer: Coming back from my sprained ankle freshman year. That kept me out for two weeks. I realized once I sprained my ankle that I really loved the sport. I was watching people at practice train. I really wanted to get out there, but I knew I couldn’t, because I needed to get healthy.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, dad and sister Sara (age 21); because I love them. [U.S. women’s national soccer player] Abby Wambach; I’ve kind of looked up to her all my life. She’s just been my role model for soccer. And [U.S. women’s national soccer player] Julie Ertz; as I grew up, I realized that I played more like her. She kind of had my style of play.
Biggest athletic influence: Julie Ertz. I kind of slide tackle a lot like her. I like to go in hard.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook social studies teacher] Mr. [Garrett] Hammer. I had him last year for AP U.S. History. He was fun and he made learning history fun.
Favorite athlete: Julie Ertz
Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Zucchini
Plans after high school: I am attending Virginia Tech and majoring in political science. I kind of want to become a lawyer or do something in government. I like being able to learn about the politics in the U.S. government and how you’re able to create change in the face of adversity.
