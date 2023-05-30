Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook soccer player Maddy Haines

Millbrook soccer player Maddy Haines

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior

Sport: Soccer. Position: Left midfielder

Parents: Chuck and Benita Haines 

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about soccer?: I love the atmosphere of my teammates and my coaches and being around the team on and off the field.

Most memorable moment in soccer: My Senior Night [on May 2 against Sherando]. It really showed that the underclassmen cared a lot for their seniors and that we really made an impact on the program. 

Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I once tripped my teammate Abigail Rodriguez trying to help her defend [on April 4 against Sherando]. We just looked at each other and laughed it off.

Most difficult moment in soccer: My last regular-season game [on May 10 against James Wood], knowing that would be the last time I would be playing on my home field, it was a really difficult game to get my mind right for and be able to play well.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My two grandmothers Teresa Glassock and Bonnie Hillyard and my aunt Julie Dunlap, because they're three very influential women in my life.

Biggest athletic influence: [American soccer player] Christen Press. [Millbrook] coach [Rob] Douglas talks about her a lot. It made me look at her more as a player and look up to her athletically. I connected the way she played to the way I played. 

Favorite teacher: [Millbrook's] Ms. [Jenny] Stover. She was also my DECA advisor and my marketing teacher. She taught me a lot of real-life aspects as well as educational aspects. I've had her the last three years. 

Favorite athlete: Christen Press

Favorite team: U.S. women's national soccer team

Favorite movie: "Inside Out" 

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”

Favorite song: "American Kids" by Kenny Chesney

Favorite food: Sushi

Worst thing you've ever eaten: Olives 

Plans after high school: I plan to attend Virginia Tech and study pre-law. I've always had the drive to help others, especially in my community through community service. I was junior board member through Froggy's Closet, a non-profit in Winchester. With this major I hope to be able to go out into the world and help others on a broader scale. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

