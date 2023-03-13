Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook soccer player Tyler Mallen

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfielder.
Parents: Melissa and Joseph Mallen
Hometown: Sacramento, Calif. (moved to Winchester four years ago)
What do you love about soccer?: It’s a really fast game, so it’s a lot of fun. You just get to run around. You’re always in the action.
Most memorable moment in soccer: When I scored a hat trick on Veterans Day and my grandpa, who is a veteran, was there. That was seven years ago in California. He was only there for the weekend after traveling from four hours away and it was one of the only things he was able to do with us while he was there.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: When I played goalie a long time ago, the ball was coming right at me and it bounced off a little divot by the goal line. I completely whiffed on the ball and it rolled into our own goal. It was a travesty. My coach was livid.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Having to play on an ankle injury [suffered in practice] last year during the regional and state playoffs. It was really hard to run, and I had to play the entire game. Especially with the quality of competition rising, it was really hard to play the entire game to my full potential.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Abraham Lincoln; just to be like, yo, we’ve got the same birthday (Feb. 12). Even though he’s been through so much important stuff, that’s all I’d say. My grandma Debby on my mother’s side; just so I could speak to her again. I didn’t really get to talk to her while she was alive. And [Belgian soccer midfielder] Kevin De Bruyne; he’s an excellent player and I really want to learn his mindset about the game, and how he thinks about the game while he’s not actually playing the game — just in the locker room or after the game, what he analyzes about the game. He’s just such a great, smart player, and I love intelligence on a player.
Biggest athletic influence: Lionel Messi. Even with a lack of size, he’s able to do so much. He kind of shows it doesn’t matter how much pure strength you have. What’s important is the stuff you don’t think about, but you’ve got to work on, like flexibility.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Pointer. I had her in fourth and fifth grade. She always wanted the best for me. She really made me feel at home, and it was just really nice at a younger age having a teacher like that, especially as I was getting ready to go to middle school [in sixth grade].
Favorite athlete: Kevin De Bruyne
Favorite team: Manchester City soccer
Favorite movie: “Cars 3”
Favorite song: “Candles” by Juice WRLD
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oysters
Plans after high school: I’m trying to go to Virginia Tech and pursue an academic career there. I want to study some form of marketing and management. I’ve been doing that all my high school career. It’s just so fun to make creative illustrations and stuff with a lot of colors.
