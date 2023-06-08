Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook softball player Emily Jeffries

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Positions: Pitcher and first base
Parents: Jill and Eddie Jeffries
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball?: The energy, the fun of it. It teaches me to be a better person and build relationships with friends.
Most memorable moments in softball: When I hit a triple in the state championship with the Shenandoah Valley Swarm when I was [in middle school] to win the game. Right before it happened, one of my dad’s good friends gave me a big pep talk, and then I hit [the triple]. Another great memory was beating Sherando in extra innings last year. Seeing my best friend Arizona Parkes get the winning hit was the best moment.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: I was running home and I slid and the catcher hit my chin, and I started bleeding everywhere. That was three or four years ago for my travel team. We joked about it.
Most difficult moment in softball: This year. I quit travel [softball]. I just lost the love for the game and the passion I had for it. But I wanted to finish my last season with Millbrook. I had to put a lot of work in to get back to where I was when I quit travel. It was hard, but my dad was there to help me through it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Thor; he’s my favorite Avenger. My aunt Evelyn that died; she was very close to me and a big part of my life. And [New Jersey Devils center] Jack Hughes; he’s my favorite hockey player and he has been for a very long time.
Biggest athletic influences: My dad and [James Wood softball coach] Patrick Gibson. My dad has been there with me since I started playing softball and has been pushing me throughout my whole career. Patrick gives hitting lessons. I met him about four years ago and he started giving me lessons when I was struggling. Ever since then I’ve excelled in my hitting career. He’s been my hitting coach and mentor. He’s been there for me this whole time. I owe a lot to him.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook English teacher] Mr. [Nathanael] Griffis. I’ve had him every single year since I started high school. This year has been really hard for me mentally, and he has helped me no matter what situation we’re in. He’s pushed me whenever I didn’t want to do my work. He’s just made me a better person.
Favorite athlete: Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders
Favorite team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movies: All the “Transformers” movies
Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite song: “Boots” by HARDY
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pickles
Plans after high school: I am attending Laurel Ridge Community College this fall and majoring in criminal justice. I hope to be a cop. Ever since I was younger, I’ve always wanted to help people and try and make the place we live a better place, and I feel like being a cop will do that.
