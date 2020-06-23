Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook softball player Madison Edwards

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: Third base
Parents: John and Nichole Edwards
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: I just love how on and off the field, you connect with new girls, and grow into a family. It's another family you can get really close to, you can always go to, always talk to.
Most memorable moment in softball: My sophomore year, I was on the JV team. Coach [Kim] Nicholson truly helped me and worked with me for batting. She was there to help me with anything. She helped me feel more secure on the team.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: I fall quite frequently, actually. Last year during a practice I tripped over first base and I fell. Danielle Vanderhoof never let me live it down. But Emma Badnek would always fall, so we'd laugh about each other falling.
Most difficult moment in softball: I played first base for the first time last year, which is something that was pretty difficult for me. I'm used to being on third base, so my footing was backward for first base. But I worked through it and got over it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Elvis Presley; I went through an Elvis phase for a few years. He's one of my all-time favorite singers. My Nanny (Edwards' grandmother Pearl) is someone who was really important to me. She passed away when I was 12. And Marilyn Monroe; I've always looked up to her with the things she's accomplished.
Guilty pleasure: I love watching shows like "Criminal Minds" or "CSI." I've watched "Criminal Minds" four times all the way through.
Who's your favorite teacher: Ms. Angela Bean. She's an art teacher at Millbrook. My past four years, anytime that I've needed her, if I've had a personal problem, or even if I wanted to talk about something I can celebrate, I always went to her. She was my Mom at school, kind of. It just really made me feel happy to be around her.
Favorite movie: "Halloweentown"
Favorite TV show: "Castle"
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes and chicken tenderloins. My grandma used to make that all the time.
Plans after high school: I'm going to Lord Fairfax Community College for a two-year associate's degree in business. I'm not sure what my goal is with business, but I just thought it'd be worth studying.
