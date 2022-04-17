Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook softball player Paige Flinchum

Sport: Softball. Position: Third base
Parents: Richard and Nikki Praml
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: The friendships I’ve made playing with the girls. They’ve always been super supportive of me.
Most memorable moment in softball: This whole season has been really memorable. It’s been a huge step for the Millbrook softball team as a whole. The coaching this year has been the best it’s been all four years I’ve been at this school. I really get along with the coaches this year.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: Last season, running up the first base line, I couldn’t catch my footing, so I was just kind of stumbling over myself the whole time.
Most difficult moment in softball: Learning to fail and improving from the failures can really take a toll on you mentally, so you kind of have to learn to get past it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jennie Finch; she’s one of the best players. I used to watch her videos when I was young and just starting to play. Luke Bryan; he’s one of my favorite singers. And Chase Stokes from “Outer Banks”; he’s one of my favorite characters on the show.
Biggest athletic influence: The JMU softball team. I used to go to camp there when I was younger. I wanted to be just like them and as good as all of them.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Lauren] Slezak. She was my junior year English teacher. I still go into her room and talk to her this year as well. She’s very easy to talk to and get along with.
Favorite sports team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: “The Game Plan”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Favorite food: Chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pickles
Plans after high school: Probably continue playing, but I know I’m going to study physical therapy. With physical therapy, I like the aspect of staying in the sports world, and being able to help athletes.
