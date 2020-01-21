Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook swimmer Brennan Dooley

Millbriook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle
Parents: Kim and Jason Dooley
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: I just like the competition between teammates, and making each other better.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Probably qualifying [for the region meet] my sophomore year in the 100 backstroke. I just remember I needed to be able to drop two seconds to be able to make it. I remember touching the wall, looking at the time and knowing that I got it. I was really happy about that.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: I was messing around with a friend, and I jumped over him and got a concussion. This happened right before Christmas last year during practice. My coach said, "Please don't ever do that again."
Most difficult moment in swimming: Getting up for 5:30 a.m. practices.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: John F. Kennedy; I have a lot of good quotes from him. Ronald Reagan; he's my favorite president. And Albert Einstein; he played the violin, and so do I.
Guilty pleasure: I love horror movies. I'll probably watch one every week. I really like "The Conjuring."
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook's] Mr. [Robert] Whitehead. I had him for U.S. History my junior year. He was very involved with the students, and his teaching style really suited me.
Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
Favorite sports team: Portland Trailblazers
Favorite movie: “Top Gun”
Favorite TV show: "The Flash"
Favorite song: "Sunday Morning" by Maroon 5
Favorite food: Pizza
Plans after high school: Trade school to learn HVAC (heating, venting and air conditioning). My uncle used to do it. I know that it makes good money, and I'm good with my hands.
