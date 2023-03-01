Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook swimmer Odin Kulp

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke
Parents: Andrew and Emily Kulp
Hometown: Elizabethtown, Pa. (moved to Winchester in 2015)
What do you love about swimming?: I enjoy the team aspect of it a lot. I think we have a really positive group of people, and that makes it way easier to show up for early morning practices or to show up super early on Saturday to drive to a meet. It’s a real good environment to compete in.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Our senior relays that we did this year. We did it during practice. We grouped up the seniors into different relay teams. Each team had a costume theme. It was more like a fun event, not too serious. We just messed around and that was kind of our Senior Day, during that practice.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My first year of swimming, which was my sophomore year, COVID was still [putting limitations on things]. I wasn’t taught how to dive very well [from the starting block]. I dove off during a race, and not only did I knock my goggles off, I knocked both my contacts out. I then proceeded to just zigzag down the lane, because I couldn’t see where I was going.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Last year we had a two-hour morning practice every Tuesday. I will say those practices were the most difficult practices I’ve had. It made every Tuesday kind of a bad day after that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandpa Donald; he passed away a few years ago. I felt like he had a lot of cool stories that I didn’t get to hear all of, or I just heard secondhand. Abraham Lincoln; it seemed like he was an interesting dude. He had a lot to deal with, and he dealt with it pretty well. And Sherlock Holmes; just seeing how he processes things would be interesting. Just because he’s made out to be this big-deal detective.
Biggest athletic influence: Lionel Messi. He’s been the main athlete I’ve followed throughout my childhood. It’s been cool to see his journey. I enjoy his longevity out of everything.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook’s] Mr. [Ben] Ratliff. I have him this year. He’s willing to wait and make sure people understand things, especially for calculus. That’s really crucial. He makes an effort to make things easier, because he knows it’s a difficult subject.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Favorite song: “Bullets” by NEEDTOBREATHE
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve eaten: One time, in fourth grade, I packed a corn muffin in my lunch. Half of it was moldy, and I didn’t see it until I bit into it.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to college for civil engineering, but I’m undecided on which college. I enjoy the building aspect of civil engineering, but also I enjoy the idea that it’s so connected with building up communities. I feel like that’s kind of a foundational part of it for me.
