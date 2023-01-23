Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook swimmer Rylee Cooke

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle
Parents: Rose Marie and Roger Cooke
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: I love the feeling of diving into a race, just feeling my fingertips touch the water. And just doing what I am meant to do. It's what brings me happiness. I really love the team aspect of it. Our team is very close. I think that helps with everyone doing well in their races.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Getting put into an event that I have never swam before and hearing my teammates cheer for me when I finished the race really has made an impact on who I am today. That was the 200 IM last year.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My freshman year, when I was way too scared to dive off of the starting block. I would dive in from the side, and belly flop every single time. But my teammates pushed me to dive off the starting block. They showed me that I could do it. It still gets brought up every time I slip off the block or something. They always say, 'Oh my gosh, freshman year Rylee is back.'
Most difficult moment in swimming: Having the confidence to race against people you know are super fast compared to you. Just knowing it could not end well for you or it couldn't go really good is a scary, nerve-wracking feeling.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Phelps; so I can ask him questions about how in the world [he swam at such a high level] for so long. My grandma Lynne who died four years ago; I'd like to tell her all about how high school went and how excited I am to move on to college. And Katie Ledecky; she's one of the fastest woman swimmers in the world and I'd just like to talk to her about that.
Biggest athletic influence: My current coach Will Sigler. He really pushes me beyond my limits and shows me what I'm capable of. He's never given up on me, and it really shows that he cares about each of his swimmers individually as a person.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristen] Gilbert. She was my 10th-grade English teacher, and she has really helped me become the person that I am today. Especially with 10th-grade year being part of COVID, she really showed that there's more to us than our grades.
Favorite athlete: Katie Ledecky
Favorite sports team: Millbrook swim team
Favorite movie: “The Conjuring"
Favorite TV show: “Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: “Daydream" by Lily Meola
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Salmon
Plans after high school: I plan on going to East Carolina University and majoring in neuroscience. I definitely want to become a pharmaceutical sales rep, and I need to have bachelor's degree in neuroscience.
