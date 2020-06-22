Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook tennis player Audrey Hoffman

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 3 singles, No. 1 or 2 doubles
Parents: Courtenay and Mark Hoffman
Hometown: Fairfax (moved to Winchester at age 1)
What do you love about tennis: I love how tennis is your own game. Even though I love playing with my team, I love playing my own match and focusing on what I need to do to win the game.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Just starting the sport and then picking it up again. I started playing when I was about 10 years old with my father. I got some lessons, and then I was practicing with my Dad and hitting around. I quit for a bit when I was in middle school because I had nowhere to compete, but when I got into high school I started to realize tennis was my favorite sport and I wanted to continue with this.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Whenever I get upset at myself when I wouldn’t play the game like I wanted to and prepared to. Instead of just thinking about what I can fix, I end up just getting hard on myself and getting upset after the match.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Trying to improve without comparing myself to others. That was really hard for me, because I saw tennis for a while as rankings and who was the best at the sport. If I really wanted to love the sport, I had to figure out how to enjoy the sport without thinking that it’s always a competition against others.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Serena Williams; because she’s the best woman tennis player in all of history. I’d love to meet her and talk to her about her skills. Abraham Lincoln; because he seems like a really cool guy to know. And my grandmothers [Joana Gell and Judy Hoffman]. Both passed away before I was able to meet them, so I’d like to talk to them and get to know them.
Guilty pleasure: Probably when I prove my point when I know I’m right.
Who’s your favorite teacher: The choral director at Millbrook High School, Brian Kelly. He was really inspiring, and he taught me that while in high school, it didn’t always have to be serious. I could kid around and enjoy myself. He was funny and I just enjoyed being in his class.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “The Lion King”
Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead”
Favorite song: “Give Me Love” by Joji
Favorite food: Alfredo pasta
Plans after high school: I’m going to James Madison and I’m going to study studio arts. It focuses on different medias and forms of art instead of just painting or drawing. I’ll be able to study the meaning behind pieces in the arts.
