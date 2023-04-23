Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook tennis player Ben Yeager

Millbrook High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Tennis. Positions: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Sheila and Robb Yeager
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis?: I like that it can be played individually or with multiple people on one court. The competitive and mental aspects of the game is what makes it fun.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Being able to be the No. 1 seed this year. Sophomores don’t usually get to play No. 1 seed. And the exposure that I get really helps me better my game and grow as a player mentally and physically. I’m grateful I have this opportunity as I get better. And I still have two more years.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Anytime I miss an easy shot. It’s always really embarrassing and disappointing when you know you could have made a great shot and you end up losing the point.
Most difficult moment in tennis: The mental part of the game is hard sometimes. Tennis requires a lot of strategy, agility and great hand-eye coordination in order to hit great shots, and your mental game needs to be strong as well.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Elon Musk; because he’s really smart. I’d just like to ask him questions about the SpaceX project and stuff. Kevin Hart; because he’s really funny and has some funny movies. And my grandma Gwen Yeager; she lives in Michigan and we don’t get to see her often.
Biggest athletic influence: Rafael Nadal. He’s one of the best tennis players, and he’s also left-handed like me. He’s currently ranked 14th in the ATP rankings but he’s had over 200 weeks as No. 1.
Favorite teacher: [Millbrook’s] Mrs. [Ashton] Strosnider. She’s my history teacher this year, and she makes learning more enjoyable. She’s a fun teacher and helps us retain knowledge well through activities that she does.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Carlos Alcaraz
Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “The Conjuring”
Favorite TV show: “Kitchen Nightmares” with Gordon Ramsay
Favorite song: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cottage cheese or blue cheese
Plans after high school: I still don’t know what I fully want to do, but I definitely want to get into a good college and continue playing tennis, whether that be club or for a college team. I want to do something involving architecture or interior design, because I like being able to design or customize things that I have. And I like the math aspect of it. I’ve always enjoyed looking at architecture and how things work in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.