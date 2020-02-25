Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook track & field athlete Josh Mihill

Millbrook High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 100 meters, 400, 4x100 relay
Parents: Tim and Julie Mihill
Hometown: Winchester.
What do you love about track: The competition. Ever since I was a young kid, I've loved competing. I have five brothers, and we're always competing about everything.
Most memorable moment in track: My first race (last Dec. 4 at Sherando). This is my first year doing track. It was a Polar Bear meet so it was outside in the freezing cold. I won [my heat in 7.07 seconds] and I felt very happy and very good about myself. I liked the feeling of breaking away from everybody and knowing that I had a good race.
Most embarrassing moment in track: After the first 300 that I ran, I was pushing myself super hard, and at the end, I crossed the finish line and fell flat on my face. Everybody was talking about that moment.
Most difficult moment in track: During some practices, when we have a really hard workout, I just have to keep my mental toughness and keep pushing, and just tell myself that this will make me better and I'll get faster.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. I feel like they're role models. They've had a lot of success in life, and I want to be like them.
Guilty pleasure: I recently learned how to solve a Rubik's Cube and I've kind of been addicted to that lately. It took me five days to learn how to do it.
Who's your favorite teacher: Ms. [Erin] Unger. She teaches chemistry at Millbrook. She just wants all her students to thrive. She pushes us to do our best but she's also just a really good person and really nice.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite sports team: New England Patriots
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Favorite food: Chicken
Plans after high school: I would love to go to college, and it would be really cool to run track, too. It would be cool to be a gym teacher and also the coach of a sport. That would be a dream job. I working with people and trying to help people.
