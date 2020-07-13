Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook track & field athlete Katie Borland

Millbrook High School 19-year-old senior
Sport: Track & Field. Main events: 1,600 and 3,200 meters
Parents: Carol and Michael Borland
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track: In cross country, you and your team are basically all competing in the same event. It’s one and done. In track, I really love being able to watch my teammates compete in their own separate events and being able to cheer everybody on. It’s a lot of fun to see what people can do with the different distances.
Most memorable moment in track: Last year at the indoor district meet, it was a Polar Bear meet (outdoors) at James Wood, so it was super cold. In the two-mile, me and my teammates, Becca Edlich and Maddie Smith, we went 1-2-3, which was super cool. (Borland took third.) I also set what is still my PR for the two-mile with a 12:07.
Most embarrassing moment in track: There’s a lot. But I think the one that stands out the most is freshman year in outdoor track, it was a Sherando quad meet, and it was my first time doing the double of the mile and two-mile in high school. I ran the mile, and it went OK. Then I ran the two-mile, and it was like 16 minutes. People were seriously concerned for me while I was running the race. I’m thinking to myself every lap, ‘I should stop now.’ But I didn’t. I finished it.
Most difficult moment in track: Last season was pretty difficult as it slowly progressed into worse times and we didn’t know why. (Borland was diagnosed with an iron deficiency in September.) Districts last year in outdoor, I ran a two-mile, and I felt horrible. It was [a time of 13:00.80] and I was done. I was so out of it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Peggy Whitson, who is an astronaut. I want to be an astronaut. She did hold the record for longest time spent in space [on a single mission by a woman, at 289 days in 2016-17], but it was just broken [by Christina Koch]. She’s really cool. Des Linden; she’s a marathoner. She won Boston [in 2018] and she’s competed for the U.S. in the Olympics. I would also like to do marathons. She’s super cool and runs with my favorite brand of shoes, Brooks. And Walt Disney; I’ve been a big fan of all things Disney since I was very young, and I would love to pick his brain about everything. He has such a creative mind.
Guilty pleasure: I like building robots. I competed in the Robotics Club at Mountain Vista Governor’s School. I was involved with that since sophomore year.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Allen] Burton at Mountain Vista Governor’s School. I’ve had him every year since sophomore year, because he did a research class that all the sophomores took, and then he was my physics teacher for two years as well as being the robotics instructor. He’s just a really good guy, super fun, always making physics jokes.
Favorite athlete: Des Linden
Favorite sports team: University of Virginia athletics
Favorite movie: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Favorite TV show: “Agent Carter”
Favorite song: “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” by Rex Allen (played at the Carousel of Progress attraction at Disney World)
Favorite food: Ice cream
Plans after high school: I’m going to U.Va. and I’m planning on majoring in aerospace engineering and doing club running. I really like the thought of going out and exploring new things that no one’s ever seen. For some people Mars is a rock planet and doesn’t sound very interesting. But I’m so excited about it and totally want to be there, just to learn new things.
